The power of a mother’s love

CARYN EDWARDS: Life coach, helping clients move forward and experience tangible shifts in their lives by working holistically through mood, body and language. Co-author of Holding Mama — a guide and journal for pregnancy and early motherhood. Her second book, Stars in the Desert, is being released next month and is co-authored by three generations; Edwards, her mother and Edward’s daughter Sienna, five.
Your mom’s name: Danielle Tennant, 60.
What makes your mother so special?
My mom has a deep well of joy that bubbles out of her to all those she meets. She tells me that having cancer when she was 36 gave her a new sense of appreciation for being alive — and truly she is one of the most 'alive' people I have ever met. Her heart is soft even though she has been through many trials. She has never been bitter or a victim of her situation but continues to look for ways to love and see the best in people and in the world. My mom has never forced us in any direction and is very slow to interfere and give advice, yet she has an incredible ability to guide and inspire with love and wisdom. There are many doors in my life that have opened because she has mindfully considered my growth and best interests and very gently encouraged me to pursue new opportunities.
My new book Stars in the Desert, was born out of the parallel stories of my mom and I both having had cancer as young mothers. I am so thankful to have been in remission for one year now and my mom celebrates 24 years in remission
Can you remember any particularly selfless act she performed for you?
My mom is selfless every week when she spends an afternoon with my children, so I can have an extra pair of hands or catch up on work. She stepped in, in an incredible way, when I was going through cancer treatment. She is also always ready to listen and have a cup of coffee with me, where she is fully present. Since becoming a mother, our relationship has been strengthened and I see her more as a friend and confidante. There is something profound about becoming a mother and looking back and realising with newfound appreciation how selfless my own mother has been throughout my life.
What is the most important parenting skill she passed on to you?
To affirm and speak the best about our children. I remember my mom always ending the day with words of affirmation — especially when she tucked me in at night. This has been a practical tool to hold onto. Kind words to my children are the balm to the chaotic, busy days; especially the days where I feel I could have been more present and patient. Saying what I love about them and giving them a big squeeze covers a multitude of 'imperfections' as a parent.
How will you celebrate this Mother’s Day?
By asking this question, I realise I better communicate my ideas to my husband! The joke is that we as mothers say we want nothing and then get resentful with our partners for taking us seriously! Good quality coffee fuels my motherhood journey, so I think coffee and croissants and a family walk will be my request and I know my husband Steve will make a card with the kids which is always my most treasured gift.
The power of a mother’s love
As a Mother’s Day salute, Barbara Hollands spoke to four women about the impact of their mom’s on their lives
BULI G NGOMANE: Award-winning broadcaster, businesswoman, MC, singer and cast member of Real Housewives of Gqeberha
Mother’s name: Dumi Ngomane (mid-70s)
What does Mother’s Day mean to you and how do you celebrate her. Do you remember a particularly memorable Mother’s Day?
For as long as I can remember we grew up celebrating Mother’s Day by making sure we all ended up around the same table to share a meal and give Mama her gifts.
After my dad died in 2013, followed closely by my brother’s passing, my mother came to live with me in Gqeberha from 2014 to 2021. We got to have many outings, dinners and became even closer. She loves fine dining and it’s an inside joke in the family that you can expect her eye to go straight to the SQ items on the menu.
A memorable Mother’s Day was during the Covid-19 pandemic. We ordered in our meals and had dinner at my home. I tried to create the same atmosphere she would have enjoyed in a restaurant, and we giggled and ate and face-timed the rest of the family. It was an uncertain time and I was grateful to have her company through it.
What makes your mother special?
She is incredibly strong. She is capable of doing most things — from DIY in the home to excelling academically and cooking like a dream. Mama has beauty and brains which is a wonderful and rare combination: I learnt a great deal from her about being a lady but not compromising or dimming your intellect to make others feel comfortable. She also taught me about carrying myself with acceptance and not conforming. She is — even at her age — an impeccable homemaker. A spotless home and always perfectly presented. I honestly don’t know how she does it but I’m glad I had her example while growing up.
Can you remember a particularly selfless act she performed for you?
My mother prays for me — that I am 100% sure of. So many amazing leaps in my spiritual journey happened during our time of staying together. For that I am grateful. My mother was also a singer in her youth and gave up her dream to raise her family. That’s a truly selfless act of love. She has an amazing voice!
What is the most important parenting skill she passed on to you?
Mama was a mother to many children, like neighbour’s and relatives’ kids, not just her own. She is a giver who was always ready to nurture children. That to me was a beautiful example. I emulate it.
How will you celebrate this Mother’s Day?
Mama now lives with my sister in Cape Town because the medical facilities there are better as one ages. I will send her a voucher for shopping because she loves shopping. She is also a fan of chocolates so those will also be included. I learnt that moms still worry, regardless of how old we get, so I will make sure to call her.
LORI-ANN PRESTON: Award-winning author of the adventure series Thabo, the Space Dude, and the hilarious, short story book: Trixie. Her most recent release is Slooths. She has also held more than 150 free educative literary workshops to encourage young readers to enjoy the magic of books.
What was your late mom’s name and when did you lose her?
Her name was Belinda Schlimper and she died on February 1 2017.
When my mother was diagnosed with Bulbar Palsy Motor Neuron disease my family and I were completely shocked. The only person who was OK with her imminent death was my mother. She wasn’t afraid to die and was actually quite excited to find out what was on the other side. She was a great believer in angels and knew she would make a great one. Within a year of being diagnosed she passed away. She never lost her sense of humour and was as sharp as a tack even when she lost the ability to speak and eventually eat. Her last year was a time for reminiscing, being grateful, binge-watching series, trying every smoothy recipe under the sun (peanut butter and banana was her favourite), laughing about crazy things she’d done in her time (gate-crashing a wedding being one of the craziest), and spending time with friends and family.
How would you celebrate her on Mother’s Day?
Well, we always had to make a card — that was a must! My mother treasured those cards and kept them in a scrap book. Mother’s Day usually included a special family lunch.
What made her so special?
My mom was vivacious and had a wonderful zest for life. Her love for me and my brothers was obvious and transparent. You only live once and my mom most certainly taught me how to do it. She really was an amazing person and I miss her every day.
What is the most important parenting skill she passed on to you?
Family first. My mom would say that there is no job or person so important that you can’t take time to have a quick chat on the phone or visit with your family. It was such great advice. Even now, when my daughter, my brothers, my father or my husband phone, I immediately halt what I’m doing and give them my undivided attention. Family first.
How will you be remembering her this Mother’s Day?
Hardly a day passes without thinking of my mother. She left a huge gap in my family’s lives.
My mom and I would knit together, went to Egypt on a cruise together, shopped together, raised my daughter together, drank wine together, sun-tanned together and shared the You magazine. She was my best friend. In a letter she left for me before she passed away, she told me that if I ever needed her, I was to go out under the night sky, pick a star, and that would be her shining back on me. I’ll be doing that this Mother’s Day. Love you, Mom.
ARETHA LINDEN-NTINTISHE: Media relations practitioner and a former Daily Dispatch journalist.
Mom’s name: Monica Nokuxola Linden, 56.
What does Mother’s Day mean to you and how do you celebrate?
To me it means a day to reflect and appreciate the love mothers give to their children, the sacrifices they make for those in their care and the nurturing they do so effortlessly and selflessly. Unfortunately, my mother and I live about 1,900km apart. She lives in Windhoek, Namibia. So from age six, the only thing I could for Mother’s Day do is to place a phone call to her and remind her that she is appreciated. In general, the earliest memory I have of my mother is her singing and teaching my late sister and I isiXhosa songs, such as iGqhira Lendlela by Miriam Makeba. This was funny to us because at the time we could not speak isiXhosa and the clicks in the songs fascinated us.
Can you remember a particularly selfless act she performed for you?
She made the ultimate sacrifice a mother could ever make. She separated from her children so they could get the best life. My sister and I were both under the age of six when this happened. Now that I have my own children, I understand that it could not have been an easy decision for her.
She had to leave her place of employment to take care of my eldest son who I had while I was still in school. She raised him for the first six years of his life so I could get a tertiary education and when I found my feet, she gave that responsibility of raising my son back to me and she was able to go back to work.
An important parenting skill she passed on to you?
To never make the mistake of giving up on your children and always reaching out to them, even in situations you do not understand. And ultimately, to love your children unconditionally.
How will you celebrate this Mother’s Day?
Same as always — a lengthy phone call ending with the words ‘I love you’.
CARYN EDWARDS: Life coach, helping clients move forward and experience tangible shifts in their lives by working holistically through mood, body and language. Co-author of Holding Mama — a guide and journal for pregnancy and early motherhood. Her second book, Stars in the Desert, is being released next month and is co-authored by three generations; Edwards, her mother and Edward’s daughter Sienna, five.
Your mom’s name: Danielle Tennant, 60.
What makes your mother so special?
My mom has a deep well of joy that bubbles out of her to all those she meets. She tells me that having cancer when she was 36 gave her a new sense of appreciation for being alive — and truly she is one of the most 'alive' people I have ever met. Her heart is soft even though she has been through many trials. She has never been bitter or a victim of her situation but continues to look for ways to love and see the best in people and in the world. My mom has never forced us in any direction and is very slow to interfere and give advice, yet she has an incredible ability to guide and inspire with love and wisdom. There are many doors in my life that have opened because she has mindfully considered my growth and best interests and very gently encouraged me to pursue new opportunities.
My new book Stars in the Desert, was born out of the parallel stories of my mom and I both having had cancer as young mothers. I am so thankful to have been in remission for one year now and my mom celebrates 24 years in remission
Can you remember any particularly selfless act she performed for you?
My mom is selfless every week when she spends an afternoon with my children, so I can have an extra pair of hands or catch up on work. She stepped in, in an incredible way, when I was going through cancer treatment. She is also always ready to listen and have a cup of coffee with me, where she is fully present. Since becoming a mother, our relationship has been strengthened and I see her more as a friend and confidante. There is something profound about becoming a mother and looking back and realising with newfound appreciation how selfless my own mother has been throughout my life.
What is the most important parenting skill she passed on to you?
To affirm and speak the best about our children. I remember my mom always ending the day with words of affirmation — especially when she tucked me in at night. This has been a practical tool to hold onto. Kind words to my children are the balm to the chaotic, busy days; especially the days where I feel I could have been more present and patient. Saying what I love about them and giving them a big squeeze covers a multitude of 'imperfections' as a parent.
How will you celebrate this Mother’s Day?
By asking this question, I realise I better communicate my ideas to my husband! The joke is that we as mothers say we want nothing and then get resentful with our partners for taking us seriously! Good quality coffee fuels my motherhood journey, so I think coffee and croissants and a family walk will be my request and I know my husband Steve will make a card with the kids which is always my most treasured gift.
