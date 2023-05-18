Final call for entries in Eastern Cape e-bike showpiece

The last chance to enter this year’s Rubicon Great Zuurberg Trek E-edition (GZT-E) is fast approaching.
Midnight on Friday, May 19, is the cut-off for cyclists wanting to enter online to experience South Africa’s only e-bike-focused multiday event in one of the Eastern Cape’s most beautiful settings.
The GZT-E, a sister event to the annual Great Zuurberg Trek mountain bike stage race, was held for the first time last year and proved a huge hit in the cycling community.
Billed as a “ride not a race”, the three-day event is a tribute to one of cycling’s fastest-growing sectors and includes the best of the GZT route. It offers world-class accommodation and fine dining at the Zuurberg Mountain Village or a slightly more rustic experience at nearby Hayterdale Trails.
E-bikes have allowed riders who might not be strong or fit enough to tackle the traditional GZT the chance to enjoy the wonders of the area.
GZT-E co-owner Trevor Hayter was thrilled that more than 50% of participants who took part in the inaugural edition were back for another bite at the e-bike cherry.
“We have riders from Gauteng and the Southern, Eastern and Western Cape,” he said.
“There is no doubt that e-biking will grow aggressively and will afford folk who typically may not have participated in a GZT event the opportunity to enjoy our special terrain.”
Johannesburg’s Stephen Knight is one of those who, together with partner and friend Cedric Bartlett, is back for another go in 2023.
He found last year’s event to be “faultless” and thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie and amenities on offer.
The only setback was his e-bike running out of battery life on two of the three stages, but even that was “entirely my own fault”.
However, Knight was quick to point out that e-biking still required a certain degree of mental and physical prowess.
“Last year I had a smaller bike with a smaller battery. You’ve got to manage the battery because of the amount of climbing you do.
“You’ve got to be very careful, it’s not like a ‘get on it and go’ type thing.”
But the sense of accomplishment more than made up for the tough periods, he added.
“What Rob [Hayter] and Trevor have done with those trails is magnificent. It’s a world-class event that allows even people like me to participate. I wouldn’t be able to do it on a normal bike.”
Rubicon Energy & E-mobility is also returning as the title sponsor this year, with director Greg Blandford expecting an incredible three days.
The ride tied in with the company’s ethos of encouraging renewable energy use so it made sense for it to be an active participant in the e-bike space.
Last year Rubicon offered participants an off-grid charging station and this will again be available in 2023.
“We had bikes charging from your traditional plug socket-type charger. The benefit of that is that this unit can charge up to 30 bikes with one charge of battery,” said Blandford.
“We will also be bringing portable battery packs to the event, so for those guys who do run out of battery or are tired from pedalling all day we also have that option.”
Participants are offered a range of accommodation options.
The Platinum package is the most luxurious and offers guests all the bells and whistles that go with a four-star hotel. The fully-catered Gold package enables riders to stay in comfortable and well-equipped tents at the same venue.
Silver package accommodation, 8km down the road at Hayterdale Trails, is also fully-catered.
This venue is now also home to the very first Africamps glamping site in the Eastern Cape, which becomes a stunning accommodation option for Bronze package participants.
Other establishments close by are Figtree, an exclusive mountain safari lodge some 7km away, and the Addo Elephant National Park, a drive of about 19km.
To enter or for more info, visit www.gztebike.co.za.
Final call for entries in Eastern Cape e-bike showpiece
Image: Richard Pearce
