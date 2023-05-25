The news of rock 'n roll icon Tina Turner's death sent the world of showbiz into a tailspin, with many sharing moments they shared with the star.
Social media was abuzz with tributes pouring in from Mzansi stars who joined the international community in mourning the superstar.
According to Reuters, Tina won six Grammy Awards in the 1980s. The decade saw her land a dozen songs on the top 40, including Typical Male, The Best, Private Dancer and Better Be Good to Me.
Her 1988 show in Rio de Janeiro drew 180,000 people, which remains one of the largest concert audiences for any single performer.
“Day by day we will let go of this loss, but we will never let go of our love and appreciation for the mammoth role you have played in our music industry. RIP Tina Turner, your songs are immortal, you will live in our hearts always through your voice,” wrote vocalist Nomcebo Zikode, who rose to prominence when she was featured in Master KG's global hit Jerusalema.
“RIP diva! Thanks for the decades of unmatched music. Had the pleasure of seeing you in action in Sun City, SA. Your humility will remain indelible in my mind. You were gracious and accommodating. You passed on the baton. May your legacy live on forever,” wrote Felicia Mabuza-Suttle.
“Rest in peace Tina Turner. I asked her if she exercises a lot to have those beautiful fit legs, she told me no — it’s because of her performance on stage that keeps her fit and my goodness, what a magnificent performer and singer she was. Thank you for the music iconic diva and superstar,” wrote award-winning entrepreneur, brand ambassador and philanthropist Johanna Makgalemele.
'RIP legend!' — Mzansi celebs react to rock 'n roll icon Tina Turner's passing
