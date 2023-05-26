×

Lifestyle

Phelo Bala finally opens up about his failed marriage to Moshe Ndiki

26 May 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Moshe and Phelo had remained mum about their split until Phelo spoke up on the show.
Image: Moshe Ndiki's Instagram

Phelo Bala recently opened up about his failed marriage to Moshe Ndiki.

In an episode of their reality TV show The Bala Family, Phelo shared his thoughts about how things ended.

In the show Phelo was catching up with a friend, seasoned actress Charmaine Mtinta, and while chatting showed her the cover-up tattoo he did on top of the tattooed ring he and Moshe had done.

In the video diary he explained why he got the tattoo, saying it was time to move on. He also revealed he was waiting to sign divorce papers. 

“I can't have this thing on my finger and continue with my life. I am heartbroken and hurt it didn't work out. I really did love him and I still do.”

“All he could've said was Phelo I love you, Phelo I need you to stay, that's all and maybe things could've turned out differently but those words and all that stuff, I never got them.

He said he wanted to get married again one day when Charmaine asked him if he was going to walk down the aisle again. 

'I feel like I'm going to find somebody who is going to protect me, who's going to love me, not somebody who is going to throw a black plastic bag in your face in front of your friends and say you must leave his house.”

The pair tied the knot in 2019 but last year Moshe confirmed to Isolezwe that he was no longer married to Phelo after two years. 

He told the publication he still believed in love and marriage.

“As a person who was married before, I  intend to marry again because I love marriage and I love love,” Moshe said.

“The problem is not in love or marriage but in people.”

