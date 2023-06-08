SPOTLIGHT | Transformers must avert disaster again; Cannes talent and glamour to the fore; win prizes
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' sees a new threat to our planet, while we bring you highlights and star power from the 76th Cannes Film Festival
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Spotlight shines a light on a huge cinema release, and we take in the glitz and glamour from 2023’s Cannes Film Festival.
The action spectacle that has captured moviegoers since 2007 is back with an epic instalment: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.Releasing in all formats, including IMAX, 3D, 4DX and DBox, the story centres on a new threat which again pits the Autobots and Decepticons against each other in Hasbro’s seventh chapter of the Transformers’ journey. Optimus Prime take on his biggest challenge, with a new danger threatening to destroy earth in this prequel to Transformers, as he finds allies in the Maximals while trying to save the planet. The film has no shortage of action and thrilling adventure, and is directed by Steven Caple Jr (Creed 2, The Land) with an all-star cast and voice cast, including Anthony Ramos, Peter Cullen, Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh and Dominique Fishback.
Spotlight includes a segment of the recently concluded 76th Cannes Film Festival complete with glamorous celebrities, high fashion and red carpet moments to remember. The biggest accolade, the coveted Palme d’Or, this year went to Justine Triet, for the upcoming crime drama, Anatomy of a Fall.As only the third woman to be awarded the prestigious prize, she finds herself in the elite company of Jane Campion (The Piano, 1993) and Julia Ducournau (Titane, 2021).
Other notable mentions include Jonathan Glazer for his Grand Prix win for The Zone of Interest and best actress Merve Dizdar for the Turkish film, About Dry Grasses. Best actor went to Japan’s renowned Koji Yakusho for Perfect Days.
We feature footage of big and highly anticipated releases, including Barbie, The Flash and Elemental — Disney’s latest upcoming animated offering for the June holidays.
