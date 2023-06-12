I wasn’t able to lift heavy weights, I was carrying extra body weight that just would not budge (no matter how little I ate), I constantly felt fatigued and was not able to give my all during exercise sessions.
Back then I was training the most I ever had, eating the least and sleeping the least to fit all this training into my busy schedule.
I look back at myself then — I really thought I was doing it all right.
When I didn’t see results I tried to train harder and eat less and I got stuck in this endless cycle of killing myself in the gym and starving myself at home to try to make gains that I never seemed to achieve.
This is where the whole quality vs quantity debate comes in.
I believed back then that quantity was the answer — train more, eat less and the results will come.
Based on my personal experience and the results I achieved on my current training regime, I can confidently state that quality trumps quantity any day.
Quality beats quantity in all aspects of training and health
Do it properly and give your body the down time it needs
Today I am going to talk about something I struggled with over the years. No research, no facts, just my own personal experience.
Any avid sportsman, lover of movement or keen health and fitness enthusiast will agree that at some stage or season in your life, your love and desire for improvement resulted in your overdoing it a bit.
What do I mean by this? Perhaps skipping that rest day for an extra session which makes you feel more productive but could actually be straining your body.
Maybe controlling your diet too strictly to your detriment.
About eight years ago when I was newly qualified and fresh out of varsity, I let my passion and love for movement and health get the better of me.
I trained seven days a week. Twice a day from Monday to Friday which included a 45-minute gruelling spinning class in the morning followed by an hour strength session in the evening.
Saturdays included a two-hour session consisting of a combination of cardio and strength. Sunday was an hour-long cardio session.
This tallied up a total of about 12½ hours of exercise per week. No rest days. No active recovery days.
I was waking up at 4.30am every morning. Working from 6am to 6pm and training again til 7 or 8pm. I was sleeping about five hours a night.
My diet consisted of cucumber and tomatoes, low calorie protein bars and a small supper of meat and vegetables or salad.
The average person would think I was lean as ever, fit and strong, and super healthy. To be honest, I thought I would be too ... but I was sadly so, so wrong.
These days I train a maximum of six hours per week (that’s less than half the amount I trained before).
This consists of about three hours of a mixture of isolated and compound strength; two hours of functional fitness (cross fit inspired workouts where the heart rate is kept high by doing a combination of weightlifting and cardio); and one hour of active recovery of core work, stability/ proprioception work and maybe some light cardio.
My meals are large; I am not scared to eat any more. I try to make sure I consume a high protein diet.
I eat my carbohydrates — they fuel my sessions and give my body the energy it needs to recover and build lean muscle.
And I sleep a lot (having a one year old means I am usually in bed about 7pm and asleep by 8 or 9pm.)
And the results now are worlds apart from the results eight years ago.
I am far more lean, I have built a ton more lean muscle, I am squatting about 10-15kgs more than my body weight, I am energised and I feel so strong and happy in my body.
I have learnt to be so much more intentional about the way I live my life. I plan my workouts and I do them to the best of my ability.
I make sure I consume food of the highest quality and eat enough so it can nourish and support my body and the training I put it through.
I ensure that my sleep is of the best quality (going to bed earlier, minimising distractions and cell time before sleep).
There are of course times where you need to train for quantity (think endurance athletes), but overall quality will always trump quantity!
Do it properly, do it to the best of your ability, give your body the down time it needs and watch the results roll in!
