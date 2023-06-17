AT THE BEACH | Twin fun the name of the game
Even young surfer Daniel Emslie, 19, says ‘it’s like nothing I’ve experienced before’
Premium
By Nick Pike - 17 June 2023
Twin Fun. I can’t quite put my finger on it and I don’t know why but I am really enjoying surfing my twin fin lately...
AT THE BEACH | Twin fun the name of the game
Even young surfer Daniel Emslie, 19, says ‘it’s like nothing I’ve experienced before’
Twin Fun. I can’t quite put my finger on it and I don’t know why but I am really enjoying surfing my twin fin lately...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos