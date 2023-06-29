SPOTLIGHT | Indiana Jones rides again; new DreamWorks animation; African talent showcased on Disney+

This week’s episode of Spotlight features the resurrection of the Indiana Jones franchise, a new DreamWorks Animation cinema release, and African talent in an animated series on the small screen.

Indiana Jones leaves retirement for another adventure in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. This fifth instalment sees Harrison Ford reprising his role as the daredevil archaeologist. In a race against time, he needs to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history, but finds plenty of trouble along the way. Co-starring Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and directed by James Mangold (The Greatest Showman, Ford vs Ferrari), this cinema release can also be enjoyed in 4DX and on IMAX screens.

Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, Lana Condor and Jane Fonda team up as the voice cast in the animated cinema offering, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. A shy teenager who is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High breaks her mother’s rule about going into the ocean, only to discover she is a direct descendant of the krakens, who have protected land and sea from power-hungry mermaids for generations. This DreamWorks Animation has all the ingredients to entertain young and old.

African storytellers and creators continue to take centre stage, and the animated short series, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, showcases another bouquet of talent. This TV series is a collection of African stories, drawing on the rich and diverse stories and cultures the continent offers, and is beautifully created by local animators. It features an impressive voice cast, including Nasty C, Candice Modiselle, Florence Kasumba, Pearl Thusi and many more. Spotlight attended the world premiere in Johannesburg, and we include interviews with the cast. Don’t miss this miniseries on Disney+ from next week.