×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

How a birthday bash triggered a bespoke business idea

East London entrepreneur creates customised sensory activities for children’s parties and play dates

Premium
By Madeleine Chaput - 01 July 2023

Teaching a class of six to seven year olds comes will all sorts of ups and downs, but mom, grade 1 teacher and small business owner Kayleigh du Rand wouldn’t have it any other way...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Tornado in KZN leaves residents shocked and dismayed