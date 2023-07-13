SPOTLIGHT | Tom Cruise makes it possible; local movie 'Trading Places' streams on Viu; 'Barbie' preview
Dead Reckoning Part One roars into cinemas in latest iteration of the Mission: Impossible franchise; a feuding couple swap bodies; and we prepare to paint the town pink
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways
This week’s entertainment news is dominated by the seventh instalment of the Mission: Impossible action franchise, Dead Reckoning Part One. Ethan Hunt is back in this highly anticipated chapter that saw Tom Cruise filming some daredevil action sequences in SA’s spectacular Blyde River Canyon and fall in love with SA and “ubuntu”.
Director Christopher McQuarrie, who is no stranger to the 27-year-old Mission Impossible phenomenon, is back with most of the MI team in a storyline to track down a new weapon that threatens humanity. With rave reviews, this blockbuster is a full cinema entertainment package: jaw-dropping action, adrenalin, unbelievable stunts, loads of comedy and even some romance. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is also releasing on every large format screen available: IMAX, 4DX and DBox, from Friday July 14.
Spotlight features a segment of audience reactions from last week’s advance screening of cinema comedy Joy Ride, with all the fun that was had. Don’t miss the recommendations from South Africans who agree that laughter is the best medicine when the weather is getting you down.
More comedy content is on offer, and Spotlight looks in on a local Viu streaming release coming soon. Trading Places stars the talented Thabo Rametsi and Zihkonga Bali who portray a couple on the brink of separation. Their friends gift them a small Nigerian statuette, meant to bring empathy and understanding. But, as the title suggests, roles are traded, and they get more than they bargained for when they start experiencing life in one another’s shoes.
The countdown for your pinkest cinema experience has reached fever pitch. Coming up next week in an episode you don’t want to miss as we preview the highly anticipated Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling cinema outing, Barbie.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.
Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.
Competition giveaway: Mission: Impossible merchandise
This week, Spotlight is giving away exclusive Mission: Impossible merchandise, courtesy of Paramount Pictures.
To enter, visit the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.