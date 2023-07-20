SPOTLIGHT | 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' set to blow up the box office

Spotlight shines a solid pink light on the cinema arrival of the worldwide phenomenon that is Barbie. She first appeared as a fashion doll and fictional character in 1959 and has been part of the doll market for over six decades. Director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women), brings her to life as she and Ken discover the joys and perils of the real world.

Tackling themes of identity and family acceptance, the film skilfully takes the audience between layers of fantasy and reality, raising topical questions around authenticity, purpose and meaning in today’s world. Starring Margot Robbie, with Ryan Gosling as Ken, this first live-action Barbie film also features Will Ferrell, Rhea Perlman, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Issa Rae.

On the opposite end of the genre scale, acclaimed director Christopher Nolan (Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Tenet) releases his epic biographical thriller, Oppenheimer. The film chronicles the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who was pivotal in developing the first nuclear weapons, thereby ushering in the atomic age.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as the titular character, alongside Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr and Florence Pugh. It is filmed in a combination of IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film and, in a first, sections are filmed in IMAX black and white. Oppenheimer is not to be missed at cinemas for its layers of cinematic brilliance.

Spotlight also has a look at some reality-style comedy on the small screens, with the E! Africa and Universal+ series Celebrity Prank Wars. Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon take their famous friendly feud to the next level. Each episode feature some of Hollywood’s favourite celebrities, plotting and planning the wildest pranks. Audiences are guaranteed laugh-out-loud entertainment with hosts Kevin and Nick refusing to grow up.