Iconic Hamburg artwork sets off on a new journey
Thanks to a visit by interior designer Tracy Lynch and the vision of Keiskamma Art Project artists, the aesthetic is being transferred onto wallpaper and textiles which will be launched at 100% Design South Africa in August.
It was just a matter of time before the magnificent handwork created at Hamburg’s Keiskamma Arts Project took on a new form...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.