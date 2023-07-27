In April, journalist Karyn Maughan said prison records provided by G4S revealed Thabo had received visits from a “well-known celebrity” while in prison.
'The Mommy Club' star Happy recalls 'a lot of red flags' during her encounter with Thabo Bester
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Happy Simelane
Victims who have allegedly had an encounter with “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester keep coming out of the shadows.
Recently, Her Majesty, real name Happy Simelane, said she met the criminal and claimed she was almost human trafficked by him.
In a recent episode of Showmax's The Mommy Club, the reality TV star showed videos of their meeting where Thabo asked her to “find people producing luxury content”.
She said she had voice notes and texts messages for proof and added she spoke to “high-profile offender” Nandipha Magudumana — who is implicated in Thabo's crimes — who assured her their business was legitimate, because she had noticed “a lot of red flags”.
In April, journalist Karyn Maughan said prison records provided by G4S revealed Thabo had received visits from a “well-known celebrity” while in prison.
“We’ve been phoning a number of the people who’ve been visiting him and a number of the people he listed as contacts — including a very well-known celebrity we know. We’ve seen her on our television screens,” Maughan told Newzroom Afrika
Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has shot up trends lists after social media users alleged she could have been linked to the criminal.
Responding to speculation, MaMkhize said she could not understand how people come to that conclusion.
“Why is my name being mentioned with Thabo Bester? Stop putting me in things I am not involved in,” she said on her Instagram stories.
Actress Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema has admitted to visiting Thabo at Mangaung Correctional Centre.
Simz said on her social media platforms she met Thabo, who introduced himself as TK Motsepe, and a business transaction later occurred between them.
“Till this day I was never paid for some of the events I was booked for by 21st Century. In 2018 I went to the prison to demand answers. It was a difficult time in my life and he owed me money. I've been open about everything to those that have been investigating and I have nothing to hide. I am not the person that went there on a regular basis nor was I the last person to visit before his escape.
“This was five years ago and I have supporting documents that prove I only visited on one occasion — April 5 2018. The media should stop vilifying his victims and using us as a tool for distraction, because we also want answers,” she posted.
