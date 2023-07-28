Cassper Nyovest has revealed the late musician Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo was the one who told him to fill up The Dome.
Cassper is known for his iconic #FillUp concerts at The Dome in 2015, Orlando Stadium in 2016, FNB Stadium in 2017, Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018 , the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in 2019 and Mmabatho Stadium in 2022.
In a recent sit-down interview on the L-Tido podcast the rapper shared some of the lessons he learnt from HHP.
''I always say what I could've learnt in 10 years I learnt in the two years I was with HHP. The reason I was unfu*kwithable is because I was right next to best, that was the greatest. That's the most commercially appealing artist. Nobody did brands like him, nobody crossed over to white people like him. He did Strictly Come Dancing and he changed his brand.''
He said he learnt a lot by just standing next to him and a great part of his ambition was unlocked by being around him.
Cassper Nyovest reveals HHP gave him the idea to fill up The Dome
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest
''Even the Dome he said, I should do it and that time I don't have one hit to my name.''
At HHP's memorial service in 2018 the rapper took a trip down memory lane and revealed how HHP would pay him for being his "hype man".
“Jabba used to pay me for every show just to hype him up. That's how I got a source of income at that time.”
Cassper said HHP believed he could one day be as big as Lil Wayne.
“My biggest dream at that point was to be signed to Jabba and he would always tell me at that point that I'm not an artist you should be signed, I could be a businessman. He would say that I could be as big as Lil Wayne and I would be like, 'This guy is so crazy I'm hungry and I just want to release this album.'”
