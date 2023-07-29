Stirling High’s Ryan de Villiers dons fat suit to reprise role in ‘Matilda the Musical’
Actor now studying towards a masters degree in sustainable development
Stirling High School and Rhodes University graduate Ryan de Villiers won both Fleur du Cap and Naledi theatre awards for his hilariously tyrannical portrayal of Miss Trunchbull in Pieter Toerien’s production of the hit show Matilda the Musical...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.