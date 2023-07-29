×

Lifestyle

Stirling High’s Ryan de Villiers dons fat suit to reprise role in ‘Matilda the Musical’

Actor now studying towards a masters degree in sustainable development

Premium
By Barbara Hollands - 29 July 2023

Stirling High School and Rhodes University graduate Ryan de Villiers won both Fleur du Cap and Naledi theatre awards for his hilariously tyrannical portrayal of Miss Trunchbull in Pieter Toerien’s production of the hit show Matilda the Musical...

