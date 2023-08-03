WATCH | 'Take me back?' Inside Dr Musa and Liesl's Bali moments

Musa and Liesl Mthombeni are back in Mzansi and have to get used to the cold weather after they had an island vacation for a week.

The pair were soaking up the sun and all its glory in Bali, where they let their hair down for some down time with majestic views.

There is nothing the married couple didn't do. Musa and Liesl chased sunsets in the water, went sightseeing and even went to Monkey Island.

They also took pictures outside the popular “mzwink”/ swing in Bali.

“It’s over. It’s finished. It’s done! Trip FC Rad is done. Thank you to my ever so thoughtful wife @liesllaurie for making all this happen. She looks so smash in her @prettyinpink_zaCheck out our last few days in Bali. My enemies can now rest! You dream of having us come back is now a reality! You can end your fast now! Thank you for joining us. With that said, I have crippling anxiety about opening my banking app and seeing my balance. The people at the bank monitoring my account must think I’m a I Blew it cast member,” he wrote.

In a separate post, Dr Musa jokingly said he wanted to go back to the island days.

“We’re finally back in the country. It’s over. It’s done. Our enemies have won. Overdraft is finished. Laqasha is looking for me high and low but he won’t find me. What do the young and blessed say again? Take me back? Ah yes! This country of yours is cold and I don’t like that. Also, I’m more than happy to see if you guys really care about me. If you care about me or have ever called me your friend, you’ll send me R1000 just to breathe today.”

See the snaps below: