×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Canna Emporium rolls over rivals at Plett cannabis festival

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 09 August 2023

Canna Emporium took home the top accolade at the Garden Route’s third annual Canna Cup, which celebrates cannabis culture in SA. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng
SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...