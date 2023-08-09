“I can just imagine what you are going through, this can't be life. For the past seven years this thing is following you and through the disruption you wake up every day decide to live & be happy ... shuuuu you strong, MaKhumalo really hoping for the best,” commented another.
Kelly and her family have been under social media scrutiny since the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial began.
In an exclusive interview with eNCA, Kelly, who sat alongside her lawyer at the time Magdelene Moonsamy, said she felt let down by the justice system.
“I think the lowest point for me is being let down by the law. As a SA citizen I trust and believe in the law to protect not just me, but my family and our society. But with what has happened to me, I have had my life threatened and family threatened, not once, but multiple times. And I feel like the law is not coming into place to protect and make me feel that it is within my right to have protection for myself and family,” Kelly said.
WATCH | 'I appreciate you for standing with me': Kelly Khumalo thanks fans
Journalist
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Kelly Khumalo recently thanked her day ones who have been with her through thick and thin.
She posted the appreciation video on her Instagram timeline also wishing her supporters well.
“I just want to say thank you to all of you. I've received all your messages, your DMs, your prayers. I just want to say I appreciate you for standing with me through the good and bad. Hang in there, God is going to show up. Just hang in there just a little longer,” she said in the clip.
Her comment section was filled with mixed reactions about her message in the video.
“I am hanging there for you, woman. You have been a great proof that God always shows up no matter how much you can be hated by society. Hang in there babes,” commented one.
“I can just imagine what you are going through, this can't be life. For the past seven years this thing is following you and through the disruption you wake up every day decide to live & be happy ... shuuuu you strong, MaKhumalo really hoping for the best,” commented another.
Kelly and her family have been under social media scrutiny since the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial began.
In an exclusive interview with eNCA, Kelly, who sat alongside her lawyer at the time Magdelene Moonsamy, said she felt let down by the justice system.
“I think the lowest point for me is being let down by the law. As a SA citizen I trust and believe in the law to protect not just me, but my family and our society. But with what has happened to me, I have had my life threatened and family threatened, not once, but multiple times. And I feel like the law is not coming into place to protect and make me feel that it is within my right to have protection for myself and family,” Kelly said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos