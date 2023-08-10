If you are planning to watch the Miss South Africa finale on Sunday, you better hold on to your seat because Queen B is going to come flaming hot and guns blazing.
Bonang Matheba says she'll be wearing R60k dress for Miss SA hosting duties
Image: Masi Losi
If you are planning to watch the Miss South Africa finale on Sunday, you better hold on to your seat because Queen B is going to come flaming hot and guns blazing.
Bonang was recently announced as host of the pageant and her House of BNG Cap Classique is the official celebration sponsor.
On Wednesday the media personality spent time at Metro FM on the breakfast show hosted by DJ Sabby.
He asked her how many outfits people should expect on Sunday night.
“We did the pre-production meeting yesterday [Tuesday] and a rehearsal, so as soon as I plot the show in my mind and I go through the segments, I’ll know how many [outfits] I’ll need. I make a certain number but not all of them get on stage,” said Bonang.
When she was asked which dress will be the most expensive, the media personality dropped the R60k bomb.
“There’s one that’s being made by a designer, somewhere ... it was about $3,200 [R60,040]. That’s the big opener number,” said Bonang.
She previously hosted the show in 2019.
“Zozibini won Miss Universe in 2019, which was the last time I hosted the show, so who knows what is going to happen this year. These contestants have been on a fabulous journey and this is the pinnacle. They must make wonderful memories as this is the beginning of their dreams coming true,” Bonang said.
She is excited for the pageant's return to the SABC.
“It is going to be fantastic. The production is wonderful, with some international names (watch this space), and is a true celebration of Women’s Month. Expect beautiful dresses. I am going to put on a show and bring all the sparkle and magic I can.”
Miss South Africa 2023 will be crowned at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on August 13.
