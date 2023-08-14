US actor Anthony Anderson also recently travelled to Cape Town to celebrate Juneteenth (a federal holiday in the US commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans). He's been exploring the city and sharing the activities he gets up to with his followers.
From feeding the seals to quad biking at Atlantis Dunes, to watching the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, going to church and even enjoying some quiet time listening to the ocean, Anthony's been taking it all in.
“Cape Town moonlight and now Cape Town sunsets! This journey I’m on is truly amazing! Continue to walk with me!”
“Charging my crystal in an African full moon! Ready to unleash the power from within! Cape Town nights and mornings!” he wrote in another post.
Viola Davis celebrates her 58th birthday in Cape Town
American actress Viola Davis recently celebrated her 58th birthday in Cape Town.
The Woman King producer and actress took to her Instagram timeline sharing her multiple birthday cakes, subtly revealing that she is in the country.
“Another year... full of revelations, joy, loss, triumphs... and another year to wake up and be grateful for it all! Thank you 58! Thank you all for the birthday love. Enkosi!” she wrote.
