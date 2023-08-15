Vote for your favourite radio station and stand a chance to win R40,000
The 2023 Radio Awards #MyStationCompetition is officially open, so show some love to a station that's made a difference in your life: entries close September 27
The Radio Awards' much anticipated #MyStationCompetition is officially open, giving listeners across SA an extraordinary chance to walk away with a R40,000 cash prize.
The #MyStationCompetition celebrates the heartbeat of radio — the listeners. It's an opportunity for them to express their loyalty and appreciation for South African radio stations that have made a difference in their lives.
To enter, all you have to do is complete the brief online voting form and you can vote as many times as you like until entries close on September 27 2023.
All votes submitted will automatically be entered into a lucky draw, where one lucky listener will win the R40,000 cash prize. The more votes you enter, the higher the chance of winning.
The power of the public vote does not stop there. The listeners' votes also play a pivotal role in determining the top two prestigious station awards for the Most Votes and the Most Loyal Listeners.
The Most Votes Award will be presented to the station that receives the highest number of online votes and the Most Loyal Listeners Award will go to the station that gets the highest number of votes relative to its listenership.
The Radio Awards have always been a beacon of excellence in the South African radio industry, setting a high standard for all radio stations and professionals. The awards recognise and celebrate exceptional and innovative achievements, reflecting the dedication and hard work of radio professionals to entertain and inform their audiences.
Listeners are invited to be part of the excitement and share their passion for radio by using the hashtags #MyStationCompetition and #SARadioAwards on social media. Stay updated with the latest news and announcements by following @SARadioAwards on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
SA, it's time to rally behind your favourite radio station and make your voice heard.
Click here for more information on the 2023 Radio Awards.
This article was sponsored by Arena Events.