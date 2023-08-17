'God doesn't answer black people's prayers': Nathi Mankayi

“God doesn't answer black people's prayers.”
So says Nomvula hitmaker Nathi Mankayi, who spoke to David Mashabela on his podcast.
According to Nathi, apart from benefiting from apartheid, white people are more progressive than black people because of how they use what they have.
In one of his examples, Nathi said God does not answer black people's prayers because black people pray in English instead of vernacular when engaging in spiritual matters.
“As a black person, you pray in English, how do you think God is going to answer your prayers? It is not that God does not understand English, but He gave you your own language.
“Even when sangomas go to their indumba (a traditional healing space), no matter how they twang, they speak to the ancestors in vernacular. Praying in English as a black person is not powerful.”
Nathi accredited his musical success to sticking to his roots and singing in vernacular.
Watch the full interview below (Skip to 1:45:00)
The musician told TshisaLIVE he was gearing up to make a comeback on the music scene and plans to work with Makhadzi.
“I left the company I was with and I'm independent now. That's why things are not the same as before. I got into the music industry not knowing anything and wanting to learn. I've learnt how the industry works and I'm a businessman now. I'm under Mangai Media and I've partnered with Open Mic and Gallo,” he said.
“I think the time is right for me to release music because people have missed my music. With all that I've been through, I want to let my fans in on what I've been through.
“My first album I was introducing myself, the second album was about showcasing my talent, and with this album I want people to know what I've been through in the music industry.”
