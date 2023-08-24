Zandie Gumede (née Khumalo) is not backing down from hitting back at trolls who come for her on social media.
'It's going to be fire with fire' — Zandie Khumalo not backing down on Mshololo criticism
Zandie Gumede (née Khumalo) is not backing down from hitting back at trolls who come for her on social media.
She has criticised advocate Zandile Mshololo in her Instagram timeline which put her on the trends list again.
Her recent stunt was announcing she had bought a dog and named it “uMlosholo”.
She said the advocate was “all bark and no bite”.
Taking to her socials on Wednesday, she said she would not apologise and ready to fight fire with fire to protect her family.
“So for the past few days I have got a lot texts and DMs, most of them saying 'Please don't do this, you are a nice person', others saying 'It's a good thing you are standing up for yourself', but to tell the truth I don't care about any of those. What I want you guys to know is I will go to any length to protect my family and the people I love. Akekho noyedwa owaziyo kini how it feels to be through what my family have been through, yet you all think you are entitled to tell me how to feel or how to act. I'm nice if you are nice and if you thought Kelly was mean, rude or evil, oh bodali, you haven't met me. That one is an angel compared to me. It's just that mina I wait uze ungidakelwe kuqala, so from now on yazini nje it is going to be fire with fire,” she wrote.
Mshololo told Ilanga she was unbothered by Zandile's assertions.
“I have been representing Fisokuhle in courts, not at the joints. I will continue to do so. I represent all the big criminals. I am a defence lawyer. That’s why I asked her if she has matric. You cannot speak publicly about a case that is pending in court. She must wait until it’s over and then comment.”
Taking to her Instagram after testifying in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, Zandie shared her graduation picture.
“Others say Zandie Khumalo does not have matric, that ‘fraud’ of a ‘lawyer’ Mshololo, before I exposed how weak she is. I just looked at them and posted a picture of my diploma graduation.”
