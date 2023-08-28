7de Laan actor David Rees has been discharged from hospital and is happy to be home.
His family has been providing updates through the actor's Facebook page facilitated by his publicity manager Corlia Strauss.
The latest update on his page on August 26 was the announcement that he was being discharged from hospital.
"David was released from hospital yesterday. He is incredibly happy to be home. The fresh country air and comfortable surroundings will bode well for his recovery. The family request that his privacy is respected and for friends and family to check in with them first before visiting. Thank you for the continued love and support," read the announcement.
David suffered a heart attack at his Johannesburg home on August 6. He was hospitalised in an intensive care unit and was later moved to the high care unit. While there the actor was also treated for a minor lung infection.
Corlia previously told TshisaLIVE all the well wishes received were shared with the star during his hospital stay.
“They motivate him quite a bit. The family is very thankful for all the messages, and are also very thankful to his colleagues, the cast and management for the emotional support, as well as the support of the public. The messages are literally streaming in, and we are very thankful for that.”
The family launched a BackaBuddy (crowdfunding page) to raise R500,000 for his medical bills. The public had donated more than R 87,652.91 at the time of publishing this article.
‘He is incredibly happy to be home’ — ‘7de Laan’ star David Rees out of hospital
Journalist
Image: Facebook/ David Rees
