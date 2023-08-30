Denzel Washington reprises his role in 'The Equalizer 3'
The actor talks about saying goodbye to his character and the creative journey that has stretched over the best part of a decade
On his very last day filming The Equalizer 3, Denzel Washington completed his final scene and quietly slipped away. He knew, of course, that it was a landmark occasion but the double Academy Award winning actor is not a man to make a fuss...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.