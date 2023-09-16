×

Lifestyle

Making beautiful things is her perfect antidote for homesickness

Ex-pat Chantelle Kean eases her longing for former Eastern Cape home by creating items from flowers and resin

Premium
By BARBARA HOLLANDS - 16 September 2023

Pressing flowers and turning them into trinkets and keepsakes allows a former Eastern Cape mental health professional to unwind and feel closer to home...

