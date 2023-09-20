'Thank you for buying the album' — Cassper Nyovest grateful after 'Solomon' hits top spot on iTunes

Cassper Nyovest is never one to shy away from celebrating his wins even when it's been confused with tooting his own horn.

The rapper, who released his album recently, announced on his X timeline that the album is number one on streaming platform iTunes.

"Solomon debuted at number 1 on iTunes, across all genres. Thank you for buying the album. I am told it’s the first hip hop album to debut number at 1 on iTunes this year. Either way, I’m just happy to see people appreciating this body of work. It means a lot to me, keep buying and keep listening. Thank you," he wrote.

He recently appeared on Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio cover.

He shared the snap on X and reflected on his 10 years in the game and seven albums.