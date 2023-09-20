'Thank you for buying the album' — Cassper Nyovest grateful after 'Solomon' hits top spot on iTunes
Cassper Nyovest is never one to shy away from celebrating his wins even when it's been confused with tooting his own horn.
The rapper, who released his album recently, announced on his X timeline that the album is number one on streaming platform iTunes.
"Solomon debuted at number 1 on iTunes, across all genres. Thank you for buying the album. I am told it’s the first hip hop album to debut number at 1 on iTunes this year. Either way, I’m just happy to see people appreciating this body of work. It means a lot to me, keep buying and keep listening. Thank you," he wrote.
He recently appeared on Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio cover.
He shared the snap on X and reflected on his 10 years in the game and seven albums.
“It’s been a decade since I got my first hit, getting on the cover of RAP LIFE with my seventh studio album Solomon, 10 years deep on top of the game is such a dope pat on the back for myself, my team, and MY FANS! It shows that we have stood the test of time comfortably. Solomon is a project that is solely inspired by the rap music that I grew up listening to. It’s my most mature yet simplest offering. Enjoy,” he wrote.
Among the things in the pipeline for Cassper is his joint tour with Nasty C, African Throne.
The tour will see them perform their collaborations and new music from their fresh projects.
"It's nice to hear something new that's exciting and to collaborate with someone like that. That's why I always have exciting collaborations with new guys because I'm always looking to be exciting,
"This tour is a testament to the vibrant tapestry of sounds and rhythms that Africa has gifted to the world. We're thrilled to bring this celebration to every corner of the globe and share the magic of our music," he told TshisaLIVE.