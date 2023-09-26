'I've learnt to really just be OK with my eventuality' — Zoleka Mandela's rare interview before her death

Five months ago, Zoleka Mandela did a rare interview on Kaya 959 about her expected death, her final days, making funeral plans and the legacy she wanted to leave behind.
The author and activist, who was the granddaughter of struggle stalwarts Nelson and Winnie Mandela, announced in August 2022 that after being in remission her metastatic cancer had returned.
Before she died at the age of 43 on Monday evening, Zoleka remained positive, writing a second book after her memoir, When Hope Whispers, and travelled to Zanzibar.
“I've learnt to really just be OK with my eventuality. I'm learning to be OK with living despite an expected death. I'm also just continuously evaluating various facets of my life. My relationships, my priorities, my goals, and things like that. And I think that's empowering for me too, because I've been put in a place where I am able actually to have a say in the things that I want to happen, especially with my children, being a single parent, and the only parent that actually looks after all my children,” she said.
“I would never want to burden my siblings and my friends with having to worry about whether they've honoured me in a certain way. I'm still living. My perspective on life has changed now with the diagnosis and also my perception of time. I've become very impatient with things that take too long. I don't have time.”
Zoleka documented her last days on social media, showing her spending quality time with her children.
“I'm in a good space, and the thing is the diagnosis came at a time when I was in an incredibly great space. I'm looking after my kids, which is something I wasn't able to do being an addict for so long. I robbed my oldest daughter who would've been 25 this year of a mother because I chose drugs, alcohol, and sex over being a mom. I was never a present mom or a hands-on mother, and that's something I take with pride.”
Image: Instagram/ Zoleka Mandela
In an interview on eNCA, Zoleka spoke of the legacy she wanted to leave for her children and how they were coping since her diagnosis.
“My kids are young. Of my surviving kids, I've got my almost 21-year-old, he's really in the loop about exactly what's going on. As far as the younger ones [are concerned], I have to be very careful with what it is that I share, so I share. They are in therapy for my diagnosis, and they know they have in me someone that they can talk to. What I feel and what I found is that my kids are fine because I'm fine, but at the same time, I'm realistic about what I'm feeling.”
