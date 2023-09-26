'Zoleka Mandela fought hard' — tributes pour in for author

Tributes have been pouring in for author and activist Zoleka Mandela since the news of her death broke on Tuesday morning.

The mother of six and granddaughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela was admitted to hospital on September 18 for treatment for metastatic cancer.

The Mandela family confirmed the news of her passing in a statement on her Instagram timeline

“Recent scans revealed significant disease progression including fibrosis in the lungs as well as several emboli.

“Zoleka passed away on the evening of Monday surrounded by friends and family. Our sincerest gratitude to the medical team that took care of her,” read the statement.

Scores on X paid their tributes to the 43-year-old who had been battling cancer since 2022.

“One thing about Zoleka Mandela, she was very open about her fight against cancer and boy did she fight. I can only imagine the pain of hearing that the cancer is spreading but worse I feel for her children now, her book on Insta truly instilled hope in many. May her soul RIP,” wrote one person.

“Zoleka Mandela prepared us for her passing but I don’t think I was ever ready for this news. I’m honestly so sad! Her kids,” another said.

“Zoleka Mandela fought hard. We can appreciate this moment for her to rest. Comfort and prayer for her children and family,” added another.

In 2022 Zoleka confirmed she had cancer in her liver and lungs.

The author, who documented her 10-year breast cancer journey in an autobiography, When Hope Whispers, and who was known as a cancer survivor, took to Instagram announcing the doctors' reports after her oncologist performed a CAT scan.

See below the tributes :