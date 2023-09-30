Environmental education focus at Thomas Baines Nature Reserve

“It has been newly renovated and extended, offering environmental education and a conference centre that hosts 80 people,” reserve manager Siphelele Hlazo said.
The reserve is 12km outside Makhanda in the Makana district. Originally established as a municipal nature reserve in 1961, it was declared a provincial nature reserve in 1980.
It has a 5km ecological interpretative trail suitable for picnicking, fishing and a self-game drive route.
The trail is subdivided into six different coloured trails that resemble plant and animal species to be found along each.
The 3.5km red route is known as the loving child; the beginning of the trail introduces beginners to nature in groups. Yellow focuses on ecological damage as it has some alien plant species.
When exploring purple, you get to see the bushbuck, with information boards on the animals’ ecological benefits, lifespan and role in the ecosystem.
Grey focuses on insects, specifically ants, in terms of their role in the environment and the reasons for their protection.
Orange has the history of the Khoisan and San, and details how they lived, complementing the pink route which focuses on indigenous traditional medicines.
The Eastern Cape Park and Tourism Agency honoured brave field rangers on the annual Field Rangers Day held at the Thomas Baines Nature Reserve.
The Daily Dispatch was part of the media team invited and was welcomed by the rangers’ iconic march.
The rangers are unsung heroes who go above and beyond to look after wildlife in the province’s reserves.
Thomas Baines also serves as an educational reserve for children, offering wildlife and a fun outdoor experience in hiking, birding, game viewing and swimming.
The reserve is named after the famous 19th-century artist who left a valuable record of the rich diversity of flora and fauna in the region, including the now-extinct quagga.
“Being in the forest surrounded by wildlife is an exciting treat for children to learn and to get their first experience of seeing animals in their natural habitat,” Hlazo said.
Zebra, eland, kudu, red hartebeest, bushbuck, blue duiker, warthog and many other animals are found in the 1,005ha reserve.
About 243 bird species occur here, including African fish eagles, crowned eagles, Knysna loeries, cuckoos, owls, fiery-necked nightjars, hornbills, woodpeckers and many others.
The vegetation is dominated by the Albany thicket biome, patches of Afromontane forest, and the fynbos biome along the Eagles View area.
There are campsites located near the Howison’s Poort Reservoir and Settlers Dams which both serve as water supplies to the town.
