×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Eastern Cape talent shines on Joy of Jazz stages

Province’s musical greats wow audiences across multiple platforms at Sandton spectacle

Premium
By ZAMANDULO MALONDE - 02 October 2023

The Eastern Cape’s Home of Jazz alias was reaffirmed at the weekend as the province’s rich musical talent filled up venues during the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival in Sandton, Johannesburg. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
El Niño: Why SA cities should prepare for the worst