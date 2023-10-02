×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Mqanduli-born designer taps into natural talent to drive traditional design

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 02 October 2023

The use of vibrant colours in the crafting of traditional garments and beadwork suited for any occasion is what defines fashion for Likho Sibulali...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
El Niño: Why SA cities should prepare for the worst