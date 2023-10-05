About 200 ANC Youth League supporters gathered in Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Thursday ahead of a protest against uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas.
Last week, the DA announced him as the party’s premier candidate in next year's general elections.
This was followed by a much-publicised letter to the public protector by former KZN DA leader Sizwe Mchunu, who has defected to the ANC.
Mchunu accused Pappas of nepotism, claiming his former fiancé, Jean-Pierre Prinsloo, was appointed head of uMngeni tourism with a R100,000 grant because of his relationship with the mayor. Pappas has denied the allegations.
On Thursday, Pappas said he would monitor the protest.
A strong security presence comprising various security companies and public order policing gathered in the town, where numerous taxis arrived carrying ANCYL members.
“Information indicates that organisers have been busing people in from other parts of the province and have been trying to mobilise since 1am,” said Pappas.
He urged motorists to refrain from using the Howick bridge, which serves as a gateway to the town, citing anticipated traffic congestion.
While some businesses have shut their doors, it was business as usual for others.
ANCYL national spokesperson Wesley Kgang said the party wanted to ensure Pappas kept his “trousers zipped” so he wasn't able to “rob the coffers”.
“We are mindful of the white supremacy tendencies which have been unleashed here and we would like to warn the security that they would face the full might of the youth action should we get intimidated,” he said.
Despite the party taking a hammering in recent by-elections, Kgang remained bullish it would win upcoming elections.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Slow start to protest aimed at keeping uMngeni mayor Pappas's 'trousers zipped'
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
About 200 ANC Youth League supporters gathered in Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Thursday ahead of a protest against uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas.
Last week, the DA announced him as the party’s premier candidate in next year's general elections.
This was followed by a much-publicised letter to the public protector by former KZN DA leader Sizwe Mchunu, who has defected to the ANC.
Mchunu accused Pappas of nepotism, claiming his former fiancé, Jean-Pierre Prinsloo, was appointed head of uMngeni tourism with a R100,000 grant because of his relationship with the mayor. Pappas has denied the allegations.
On Thursday, Pappas said he would monitor the protest.
A strong security presence comprising various security companies and public order policing gathered in the town, where numerous taxis arrived carrying ANCYL members.
“Information indicates that organisers have been busing people in from other parts of the province and have been trying to mobilise since 1am,” said Pappas.
He urged motorists to refrain from using the Howick bridge, which serves as a gateway to the town, citing anticipated traffic congestion.
While some businesses have shut their doors, it was business as usual for others.
ANCYL national spokesperson Wesley Kgang said the party wanted to ensure Pappas kept his “trousers zipped” so he wasn't able to “rob the coffers”.
“We are mindful of the white supremacy tendencies which have been unleashed here and we would like to warn the security that they would face the full might of the youth action should we get intimidated,” he said.
Despite the party taking a hammering in recent by-elections, Kgang remained bullish it would win upcoming elections.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos