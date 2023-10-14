×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

AT THE BEACH | Jethro’s power muted by small waves at SUP world champs

Gonubie surfer finishes in top eight at global event in France

Premium
By Nick Pike - 14 October 2023

Jethro Johnson is tough and scary strong. He is one of the most powerful surfers in SA I know. Thank heavens he is a pleasant bloke because if he was an angry fellow, I would go to the beach less. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Spring Graduation 2023
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...