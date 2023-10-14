AT THE BEACH | Jethro’s power muted by small waves at SUP world champs
Gonubie surfer finishes in top eight at global event in France
Jethro Johnson is tough and scary strong. He is one of the most powerful surfers in SA I know. Thank heavens he is a pleasant bloke because if he was an angry fellow, I would go to the beach less. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.