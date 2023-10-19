×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

GALLERY: See all the action from the SPAR Daily Dispatch 2023 Fun Run

19 October 2023

To view your 2023 Daily Dispatch SPAR Fun Run results, click here

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
Mo Salah speaks out against ‘too much violence, heartbreaking brutality’