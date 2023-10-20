×

Lifestyle

WATCH | SA Fashion Week streetwear: the best of day 1

We speak to top style stars about their looks and the hottest trends on the local runway show

By Thango Ntwasa and THABO TSHABALALA - 20 October 2023

Celebrating more than 27 years of putting local fashion in the forefront, South African Fashion Week continues to shine as they gear up for the autumn/winter collections.

Attending the first night of glitz and glam, we spoke to a number of style stars about the collections and their striking ensembles.

