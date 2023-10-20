'What Now? with Trevor Noah' podcast debuts on November 9

The time is almost here for fans of comedian and author Trevor Noah to listen to his new podcast.
The podcast will debut on November 9.
Trevor is to hold in-depth and freewheeling conversations with some of the most influential and renowned figures around the world.
What Now? with Trevor Noah is produced by Noah and Ben Winston with Jenna Weiss-Berman and Max Linsky, by Day Zero Productions, Fulwell 73 Productions and Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios.
The series is hosted and distributed by Spotify’s enterprise podcast platform Megaphone with Spotify serving as exclusive sales partner.
Sponsors include Amazon, Audi, Microsoft, Prize Picks, Smirnoff and Starbucks.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE by Spotify when the podcast was announced, the comedian shared his excitement about his new venture.
“It’s exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people.
“We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced, so you definitely want to join us for every episode,” he said.
Global Podcast Studios head Julie McNamara said Trevor was one of the distinctive voices fit for captivating storytelling for the more than 100-million podcast listeners on their platform.
“We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humour, insightful commentary and consummate interview skills on a global scale.”
Trevor left popular talk show The Daily Show last December after seven years to catch up on things he's missed out on. He has been booked and busy since.
“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road. Stand-up was done and when I got back out there again I realised there's another part of my life I want to carry on exploring,” he said.
“The thing I missed most, and it happened mostly in the pandemic, and I know I'm not alone in this, I missed people. I missed two years of people's lives. I missed two years of eating food in South Africa. I missed two years of travelling with my family and friends.
“I'm looking forward to living a little more, expressing a little more, growing a little more and trying new things,” he said.
'What Now? with Trevor Noah' podcast debuts on November 9
Image: supplied/Spotify
