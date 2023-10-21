TRACE Urban HAS announced the return of the highly anticipated TRACE Fest.
The festival was last held in 2019.
TRACE Fest is set to take the stage once again in Soweto, south of Joburg, on December 2.
TRACE Fest has become an annual celebration of music, culture and entertainment, featuring some of the biggest names in the industry, electrifying performances, and memorable moments.
This year's event promises to be even more spectacular, with a line-up that will have fans eagerly counting down the days.
“We are delighted to make TRACE Urban more accessible to our viewers through DStv's Access packages. Now, everyone can enjoy the channel's exceptional content throughout the year” said Valentine Gaudin-Muteba, TRACE Southern and Lusophone Africa MD.
She added: “Additionally, in line with the channel’s ongoing commitment to support local talent, we can formally confirm the return of TRACE Fest, taking place on Saturday, December 2. It's going to be an unforgettable experience, Unlocked by Vodacom!”
The line-up at the last festival included Mr Bula Boot — Thebe, MUZI, Nadia Nakai, Boity, Sho Madjozi, Just Lo, Jaivane, DBN Gogo, Malumz on Decks, DA Kruk, Lebza Da Villian, Spoken Priestess, Buhle Moletsane, Trap Thursday DJs, Flexicution, Simmy, Okmalumkoolkat and TRACE Amapiano winner, Pro Monate.
Hold the phone — Annual TRACE Fest is coming back in December
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/DBN Gogo
TRACE Urban HAS announced the return of the highly anticipated TRACE Fest.
The festival was last held in 2019.
TRACE Fest is set to take the stage once again in Soweto, south of Joburg, on December 2.
TRACE Fest has become an annual celebration of music, culture and entertainment, featuring some of the biggest names in the industry, electrifying performances, and memorable moments.
This year's event promises to be even more spectacular, with a line-up that will have fans eagerly counting down the days.
“We are delighted to make TRACE Urban more accessible to our viewers through DStv's Access packages. Now, everyone can enjoy the channel's exceptional content throughout the year” said Valentine Gaudin-Muteba, TRACE Southern and Lusophone Africa MD.
She added: “Additionally, in line with the channel’s ongoing commitment to support local talent, we can formally confirm the return of TRACE Fest, taking place on Saturday, December 2. It's going to be an unforgettable experience, Unlocked by Vodacom!”
The line-up at the last festival included Mr Bula Boot — Thebe, MUZI, Nadia Nakai, Boity, Sho Madjozi, Just Lo, Jaivane, DBN Gogo, Malumz on Decks, DA Kruk, Lebza Da Villian, Spoken Priestess, Buhle Moletsane, Trap Thursday DJs, Flexicution, Simmy, Okmalumkoolkat and TRACE Amapiano winner, Pro Monate.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos