Talented sisters telling special stories
Tegan Hoole and Taniell Stuart create personalised illustrated books, with clients’ children the starring characters
With a passion for teaching and sharing the wonderful worlds created in children’s storybooks, sisters Tegan Hoole and Taniell Stuart have put their skills together to establish Pretty Pages...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.