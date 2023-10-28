×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Talented sisters telling special stories

Tegan Hoole and Taniell Stuart create personalised illustrated books, with clients’ children the starring characters

Premium
By Madeleine Chaput - 28 October 2023

With a passion for teaching and sharing the wonderful worlds created in children’s storybooks, sisters Tegan Hoole and Taniell Stuart have put their skills together to establish Pretty Pages...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Local Heroes Awards 2023
Local Heroes Awards 2023