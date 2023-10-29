‘I loved walking the streets in Benny Griessel’s boots’
Hilton Pelser set to breathe life into iconic character of troubled cop in new Deon Meyer crime thriller TV series ‘Devil’s Peak’
Capetonian Hilton Pelser is no stranger to the big screen, having most recently starred in critically acclaimed South African movies Moffie and Glasshouse...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.