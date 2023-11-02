On April 23, the Mali Eningi hit maker won his fight against Brian Dings who has experience in the boxing industry and is popularly known for his stint as a bodyguard on Moja Love's reality show Uyajola 9/9.
Ahead of the match, Big Zulu made drastic lifestyle changes, including cutting down on sex and alcohol while training.
“I respect the advice they have been giving me. They advised me not to sleep with women while training. One of the boxers I saw at the gym is going on seven months without sleeping with a woman, and you can see by the way he moves and the way he is aggressive when he fights that it has been long since he slept with a woman,” he told TshisaLIVE at the time.
“With me I can tell the difference when I do sleep with a woman. I tend to be weak, my knees are weak, so I'm trying. Even when it comes to drinking, I try to stay away from that, perhaps I have just one drink. I've lost weight and it turns out the more I lose weight, the faster and stronger I become. My wish is to continue doing it because it has made me more disciplined.”
'He asked me and I will give it to him' — Big Zulu to step into the boxing ring again
Big Zulu is gearing up for his second boxing match and is confident he will win again.
The rapper took to his social media timelines on Thursday announcing he was set to get into the ring with Njilo on December 9 at the Durban ICC.
“Ungifune wangifumana ungicelile ngizomupha (He looked for me and found me. He asked me and I will give it to him),” he wrote.
On April 23, the Mali Eningi hit maker won his fight against Brian Dings who has experience in the boxing industry and is popularly known for his stint as a bodyguard on Moja Love's reality show Uyajola 9/9.
Ahead of the match, Big Zulu made drastic lifestyle changes, including cutting down on sex and alcohol while training.
“I respect the advice they have been giving me. They advised me not to sleep with women while training. One of the boxers I saw at the gym is going on seven months without sleeping with a woman, and you can see by the way he moves and the way he is aggressive when he fights that it has been long since he slept with a woman,” he told TshisaLIVE at the time.
“With me I can tell the difference when I do sleep with a woman. I tend to be weak, my knees are weak, so I'm trying. Even when it comes to drinking, I try to stay away from that, perhaps I have just one drink. I've lost weight and it turns out the more I lose weight, the faster and stronger I become. My wish is to continue doing it because it has made me more disciplined.”
