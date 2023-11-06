WATCH | Siya Kolisi cheers on Basetsana Kumalo's son as he recovers from knee injury

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared words of encouragement with Basetsana Kumalo's son Nathi, who injured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) playing soccer last year.
The rugby star suffered the same injury and a damaged meniscus while playing for the Sharks during a United Rugby Championship match against Munster in April.
Basetsana shared a video of Siya cheering on Nathi.
"Stay strong, stay positive and keep on working hard. Lean on your family who love you dearly. I've been there too, it's a tough situation, but lean on those who love you. Stay strong," he said.
In the post, Basetsana expressed her gratitude to Siya and his wife Rachel.
"He loves his sport and is brilliant at it, whether it’s soccer, basketball, rugby, athletics. He was gutted, I was inconsolable. The prognosis was that he would not be able to be back on the sporting field for 10 months, so basically he has not been able to play sports during his matric year.
"I asked Rachel to ask Siya Kolisi to send him a message of encouragement. In less than a day, Nathi received the message and it helped him dig deep into his resolve to face this challenge head on. That’s the measure of the man that is our captain, and thank you once again, Rachel. You both are one of a kind. Blessings to your family."
