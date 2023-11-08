×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

‘Jub Jub’ court case over rape, attempted murder charges postponed to December

By TIMESLIVE - 08 November 2023

Courtesy of SABC

Uyajola9/9 presenter and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is back in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday. He is facing charges of rape, attempted murder and assault.

Maarohanye has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. 

The charges relate to incidents that allegedly took place between 2006 and 2009.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...
'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...