Uyajola9/9 presenter and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is back in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday. He is facing charges of rape, attempted murder and assault.
Maarohanye has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The charges relate to incidents that allegedly took place between 2006 and 2009.
TimesLIVE
‘Jub Jub’ court case over rape, attempted murder charges postponed to December
Courtesy of SABC
Uyajola9/9 presenter and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is back in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday. He is facing charges of rape, attempted murder and assault.
Maarohanye has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The charges relate to incidents that allegedly took place between 2006 and 2009.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos