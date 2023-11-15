In May, fans were persuaded into thinking the couple had parted ways after reports of an alleged domestic dispute between them.
Maphorisa, real name Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at an apartment in Sandton. He later appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The popular DJ was released on R4,000 bail after Thuli filed a withdrawal statement and agreed for the accused to be released on bail.
The duo then released a joint statement which noted the two stars wanted “to return to their respective fields of work after the now concluded private resolution of this matter”.
“Being public figures, it is unavoidable that the public, media and their respective commercial partners all have an interest in this matter. Accordingly, they have decided to release this joint statement as the official and exclusive statement in the matter.
“The matter has received mixed public attention, causing a great deal of emotional stress for both parties involved. It is on this basis the parties have elected to resolve this matter privately through their respective management and legal teams. Consequently, Phongolo has since withdrawn the charges laid against Sekowe.
“Both parties have noted with concern the disparaging, defamatory and (in some instances) untrue remarks, statements and reports emanating from the incident and view these in a serious light. The parties reserve their rights to individually pursue legal action against people making defamatory and/or false statements in relation to this matter.”
Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo subliminal posts are confusing the enemy
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/Maphorisa x Instagram/Thuli Phongolo
Fans are convinced DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo are sending subliminal messages to each other.
The follows after Maphorisa took to his timeline to share an image of Thuli, and the actress took to her social page to share a message to her supposed ex-boyfriend.
Take a look at the posts below:
Image: Instagram/ DJ Maphorisa
In May, fans were persuaded into thinking the couple had parted ways after reports of an alleged domestic dispute between them.
Maphorisa, real name Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at an apartment in Sandton. He later appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The popular DJ was released on R4,000 bail after Thuli filed a withdrawal statement and agreed for the accused to be released on bail.
The duo then released a joint statement which noted the two stars wanted “to return to their respective fields of work after the now concluded private resolution of this matter”.
“Being public figures, it is unavoidable that the public, media and their respective commercial partners all have an interest in this matter. Accordingly, they have decided to release this joint statement as the official and exclusive statement in the matter.
“The matter has received mixed public attention, causing a great deal of emotional stress for both parties involved. It is on this basis the parties have elected to resolve this matter privately through their respective management and legal teams. Consequently, Phongolo has since withdrawn the charges laid against Sekowe.
“Both parties have noted with concern the disparaging, defamatory and (in some instances) untrue remarks, statements and reports emanating from the incident and view these in a serious light. The parties reserve their rights to individually pursue legal action against people making defamatory and/or false statements in relation to this matter.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos