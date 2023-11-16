Grammy award-winning artist Nomcebo Zikode opened up about going through depression before getting her big break in the music industry.
The singer reflected on her musical journey and being a backup singer for artists including Zahara, the late Debora Fraser and Sfiso Ncwane for 15 years and almost lost hope she would one day take centre stage.
“I've learnt not to give up in life. If I did take my life, the world wouldn't have had such a big song Jerusalema. Over the years I used to cry and tell God how unfair He is. Only later did I realise why God did things the way he did them,” she said during her interview on SABC3's Expresso.
In a recent interview, Nomcebo told TshisaLIVE how music was always the end goal for her, and now that she's become a record label owner it has opened her eyes to more spaces to occupy in the music scene.
“Music was always a thing at home when I was growing up and I’ve always wanted to do music ever since I found out that God has given me a precious gift, my voice. I want to embrace this precious gift.
“I won’t lie and say it’s simple. If you are willing to go the extra mile to learn something, then it’s doable. It has been a journey but so far everything is on point. One of the artists under Emazulwini Productions, Sykes, is one of the hottest artists in the country and we have more artists and music coming.”
‘I’ve learnt not to give up in life’ — Nomcebo Zikode speaks about her mental health
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Nomcebo Zikode
