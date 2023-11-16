×

Thandiswa Mazwai lambastes Panyaza Lesufi for being ‘counter-revolutionary’

16 November 2023
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Thandiswa Mazwai prompts Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to empower young people.
Image: supplied

Thandiswa Mazwai slammed Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi after he announced they received a briefing from Heineken on the launch of “taverns of the future”.

The singer took to her timeline saying his action was “counter-revolutionary”, considering the history of alcohol abuse in South Africa. 

“The dop system had our forefathers hooked with no future. We complain about alcohol advertising in the kasi and then they do this? South Africans already have trauma and a huge booze problem. No.”

Thandiswa said the premier should focus on empowering community members instead. 

“What we should be thinking about, Mr Lesufi, is how to bring more arts and science centres for the future of our children. The 'black' community is already drowning in booze. Especially bored young people. The tavern of the future is only here to cement the destruction of black people.

“You could be upgrading kasi schools. Many have remained the same since I was a kid . No sports grounds, no music or arts centre. Also, the kasi is full of unemployed people who drink to forget and you do this.”

