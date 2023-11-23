SPOTLIGHT | 'Napoleon' marches into cinemas; dreams come true in 'Wish'

This week’s episode of Spotlight ushers us into the Christmas season with a magical animated musical and an epic historical biography, plus we shine a light on a documentary delivering social commentary for the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (25 November-10 December).

It’s the season to wish upon a star, and a new cinema release is celebrating dreams coming to life. Disney Animation’s musical Wish, at cinemas and in 3D, features a young girl called Asa who makes a powerful wish to save the kingdom from a dishonourable king. Alongside a little ball of boundless energy called Star, she proves that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Co-directed by Chris Buck (Tarzan, Frozen) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (a storyboard artist for Frozen, Moana) the voice cast include Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk and more.

Acclaimed director Sir Ridley Scott (Blade Runner, Gladiator, House of Gucci) brings the life and times of Napoleon Bonaparte (Joaquin Phoenix ) to the big screen in cinemas and on IMAX in the epic Napoleon. Scott delivers an immersive portrayal of the French military commander’s passions and obsessions during his climb to power as French emperor. It is viewed through the prism of his volatile relationship with his first wife and true love, Josephine de Beauharnais (Vanessa Kirby). It also stars Youssef Kerkour, Rupert Everett and Catherine Walker.

With the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign in play from November 25 to December 10, documentary That's What She Said — a social inquiry, directed by Natasha Sutherland, is available on Showmax from December 1. It is also available for private screenings. Based on the book Brutal Legacy by Tracy Going, the film peels back the curtain to allow men to take part in a conversation that’s often polarising. To participate in this kind of interaction, see the film and spread social awareness, visit gravelroadafrica.com.