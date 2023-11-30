Faith Nketsi has announced her marriage of nearly two years to businessman Nzuzu Njilo has ended.
The reality TV star and social media sensation took to social media on Thursday saying she and her estranged husband had resorted to going their separate ways after “consideration and mediation”.
“It is with great sadness that I have to announce that Nzuzu Njilo and I are in the final stages of our divorce proceedings. No one gets married with the intention to get divorced, however, through careful consideration and mediation, we have decided to go our separate ways. Nzuzo Njilo continues to be an amazing father to our beautiful daughter, whom we are co-parenting,” read the statement.
“As a public figure, I do understand that my life is a matter of public interest, however at this sensitive time I would appreciate some privacy.”
Faith tied the knot with longtime partner Nzuzo in April 2022 and they soon welcomed their first baby. But her fairy tale was tainted by her husband making headlines after a warrant of arrest and charges of fraud against him.
Since the premiere of season 5 of MTV's Have Faith, viewers saw her adjusting to motherhood and moving out of her marital home.
In a recent episode where Faith showed how they celebrated their daughter's birthday together, she spoke of how the uncertainty in her marriage came about when she could not trust Nzuzo during a lunch date with her bestie Andezlo.
Faith said though they were able to keep up an image that they were together, they were far from rekindling their relationship.
“I'm trying to make my decision because this is marriage and I love him deeply. I just don't trust him. I'm trying to see if I can overcome that, and if I can't, I'll make my decision from that,” she said.
Faith Nketsi and businessman Nzuzu Njilo call it quits
Journalist
Image: Thabiso Buthelezi/@Bentley_Photography_sa
Faith Nketsi has announced her marriage of nearly two years to businessman Nzuzu Njilo has ended.
The reality TV star and social media sensation took to social media on Thursday saying she and her estranged husband had resorted to going their separate ways after “consideration and mediation”.
“It is with great sadness that I have to announce that Nzuzu Njilo and I are in the final stages of our divorce proceedings. No one gets married with the intention to get divorced, however, through careful consideration and mediation, we have decided to go our separate ways. Nzuzo Njilo continues to be an amazing father to our beautiful daughter, whom we are co-parenting,” read the statement.
“As a public figure, I do understand that my life is a matter of public interest, however at this sensitive time I would appreciate some privacy.”
Faith tied the knot with longtime partner Nzuzo in April 2022 and they soon welcomed their first baby. But her fairy tale was tainted by her husband making headlines after a warrant of arrest and charges of fraud against him.
Since the premiere of season 5 of MTV's Have Faith, viewers saw her adjusting to motherhood and moving out of her marital home.
In a recent episode where Faith showed how they celebrated their daughter's birthday together, she spoke of how the uncertainty in her marriage came about when she could not trust Nzuzo during a lunch date with her bestie Andezlo.
Faith said though they were able to keep up an image that they were together, they were far from rekindling their relationship.
“I'm trying to make my decision because this is marriage and I love him deeply. I just don't trust him. I'm trying to see if I can overcome that, and if I can't, I'll make my decision from that,” she said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos