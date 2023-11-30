Polygamist Musa Mseleku takes pride in his polygamy journey and wants to guide those following in his footsteps.
The reality TV star and businessman began his journey in polygamy when he was 23, marrying his first wife Busisiwe “MaCele” Mseleku. Later he married Nokukhanya “Mayeni” Mseleku, Thobile, aka “MaKhumalo”, and Mbali, aka “MaNgwabe”
Mseleku took to his timeline to share gems that have helped him keep a healthy relationship, speaking of the different roles MaCele and MaKhumalo play.
“Two secrets to having a healthy, functional polygamous family is to marry right from the start, to marry someone who will support your vision and help you every step of the way, and to be honest as a man of the household. INdlovukazi MaCele is the best in leading the vision and INdlunkulu Makhumalo is the best in supporting the vision. So sithi nje uma ufuna isithembu ganwa kahle ngasekuqaleni,” he wrote.
Mseleku previously admitted the polygamous lifestyle has not always been easy.
“When I started, I thought I was going to fail, but now I think I can stand on top of the mountain and say, 'Yes, I've made it'. It's been more than 20 years. Any vision at any point gets to be reaffirmed, whether it's still following its intended original form or not,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“The hardships of polygamy are to maintain [the relationships] and to prove beyond reasonable doubt that you love this person you are with because if that person feels a second, a third or fourth [wife] is taken because of their shortcomings, you will never have a peaceful life. And if those who are coming think they are coming because they are better than the first wife, you will never have a peaceful home. It is to reach a stage where it is natural they accept each other as sisters.”
Musa Mseleku's secrets to a healthy and functional polygamous marriage
Journalist
Image: Via Mzansi Magic/Twitter
