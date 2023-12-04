Moisturiser: The sun and heat can dehydrate your skin, leading to dryness and irritation. A lightweight, hydrating moisturiser can keep your skin supple and healthy.
Essentials for staying fresh and fabulous this summer
Up your skincare and beauty regimen this summer so you don't get left behind
After months of being cooped up indoors and beating end of year fatigue, the time has come to chase the summer sun. As a season best enjoyed with outdoors activities, this means less time fussing about one's grooming or skincare regimen.
Clere For Men Active brand manager Themba Ndlovu says activities, including hiking, are essential for one's wellbeing, but need essential products to maintain a great look. Here are four items he believes every man should have this summer.
Moisturiser: The sun and heat can dehydrate your skin, leading to dryness and irritation. A lightweight, hydrating moisturiser can keep your skin supple and healthy.
Lip balm: Protect and moisturise your lips with a lip balm with sun protection to guard against sunburn.
Insect repellent: A good insect repellent is vital to prevent insect bites and related diseases.
Roll-on deodorant: Roll-on deodorants are essential for managing perspiration and body odour, ensuring you stay fresh and comfortable in the summer heat.
